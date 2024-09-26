Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.85

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.85 and traded as low as $4.85. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 38,663 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

