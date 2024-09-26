ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.95

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.95 and traded as low as $40.20. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 3,900 shares trading hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Quarry LP increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 25,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 42,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

