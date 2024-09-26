ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.95

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.95 and traded as low as $40.20. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 3,900 shares trading hands.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
