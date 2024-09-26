Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.57

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.57 and traded as low as $28.02. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 212,450 shares traded.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 208,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

