Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Drops By 75.4%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,599,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Trading Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ FIAC traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 7,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,553. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

