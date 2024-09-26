Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Expands By 60.6%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. 12,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696. The company has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
