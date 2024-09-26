Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Expands By 60.6%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. 12,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696. The company has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Further Reading

