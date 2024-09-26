First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,014. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3502 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 49,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

