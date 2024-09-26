First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FEX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,014. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3502 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
