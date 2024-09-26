Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Decreases By 63.0%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 403,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,930. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.