First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.10. 22,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3848 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
Featured Stories
