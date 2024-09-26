First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.10. 22,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3848 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.