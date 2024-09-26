DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DigiAsia Stock Down 14.5 %

DigiAsia stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 3,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,590. DigiAsia has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Get DigiAsia alerts:

About DigiAsia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DigiAsia Corp. develops an AI embedded finance platform in Southeast Asia. It offers B2B fintech platform for bill payments, supply chain payments, and branchless banking solutions for merchants, partners, and customers; digital wallets; QRIS Payment as a Service; Cash Management system for ERP system that allows users to create a closed-loop cash management system; Digital Product & Billers, which allows users to purchase digital products or pay bills to multiple issuers or billers; and Remittance Product that enables users to transfer funds from their application cash-to-cash, cash-to-account, account-to-cash, and account-to-account.

Receive News & Ratings for DigiAsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiAsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.