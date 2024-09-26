DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DigiAsia Stock Down 14.5 %
DigiAsia stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 3,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,590. DigiAsia has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.46.
About DigiAsia
