Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:EOSEW remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.54.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.