iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

ESMV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:ESMV Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 17.45% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.