EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of EZFill as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EZFill Price Performance
NASDAQ:EZFL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 8,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,167. EZFill has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.
EZFill Company Profile
EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Further Reading
