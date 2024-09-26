Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Update

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergreen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,706,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergreen by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 718,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 409,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergreen by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 507,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ EVGR remained flat at $11.67 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $39.79 million and a PE ratio of 38.90. Evergreen has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $11.69.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.