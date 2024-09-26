iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after acquiring an additional 707,159 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 528,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.88. 539,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,895. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $126.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

