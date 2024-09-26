iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Update

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

