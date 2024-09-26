EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EUDA Health stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

