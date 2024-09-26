Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $162,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $721.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $665.29 and its 200 day moving average is $642.66. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $725.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.