Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.25 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00004080 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $279.08 million and $30.25 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.07 or 0.04037873 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00044700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,332,897 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

