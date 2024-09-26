Revain (REV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $89.47

Revain (REV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Revain has a market cap of $1.43 million and $89.47 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

