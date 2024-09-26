Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $272,241.97

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and $272,241.97 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008839 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00013839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,907.80 or 0.99955014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008155 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000348 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $241,208.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.