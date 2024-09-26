Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70,462.83

Populous (PPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $70,462.83 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

