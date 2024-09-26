Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.03 ($0.04), with a volume of 164,243 shares trading hands.

Landore Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.20 million, a PE ratio of -390.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenn Featherby bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($66,952.33). Insiders own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

