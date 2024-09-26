Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $505.88

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.88 ($6.77) and traded as high as GBX 518.90 ($6.95). Billington shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.76), with a volume of 6,416 shares trading hands.

Billington Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 501.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 507.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.60 million, a PE ratio of 643.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Billington

In other Billington news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 1,861,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £8,561,147.40 ($11,463,775.31). Corporate insiders own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

