Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.68). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.68), with a volume of 215,764 shares.
Tarsus Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 424 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Tarsus Group Company Profile
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.