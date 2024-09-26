Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.88

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.88 and traded as high as C$45.68. Winpak shares last traded at C$45.55, with a volume of 28,830 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on Winpak and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Winpak alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPK

Winpak Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.20.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winpak had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of C$387.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.5700713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Winpak’s payout ratio is presently 6.62%.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.