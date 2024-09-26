Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $51.98. 60,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 61,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $509.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.
About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
