Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $51.98. 60,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 61,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $509.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

