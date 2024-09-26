Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $675.86

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 675.86 ($9.05) and traded as low as GBX 568 ($7.61). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.66), with a volume of 104,597 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.04) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.03) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £374.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,720.00, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 621.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 675.07.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

