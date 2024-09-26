Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $675.86

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 675.86 ($9.05) and traded as low as GBX 568 ($7.61). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.66), with a volume of 104,597 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.04) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.03) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Trading Up 3.0 %
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liontrust Asset Management
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.