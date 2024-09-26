Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
Strategic Oil & Gas Trading Up
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01.
About Strategic Oil & Gas
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
