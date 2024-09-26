Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.50. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 468,661 shares traded.

WEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.65.

The stock has a market cap of C$152.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

