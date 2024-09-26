Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.23

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.23 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 136.50 ($1.83). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.83), with a volume of 22,862 shares.

Headlam Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The company has a market capitalization of £110.28 million, a PE ratio of -910.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

