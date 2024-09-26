EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.68

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.68 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 30.90 ($0.41). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 30.35 ($0.41), with a volume of 1,630,942 shares traded.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £133.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.70.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

See Also

