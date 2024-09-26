IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.60

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.60 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.85). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.84), with a volume of 6,626,974 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDOX in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.08) price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.60. The firm has a market cap of £285.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.92.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

