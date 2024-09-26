Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.37 and traded as high as C$5.65. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 100 shares.
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,516.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,115. Company insiders own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
