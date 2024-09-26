GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.01

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.01 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 78.95 ($1.06). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 77.10 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,857,854 shares changing hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77. The company has a market capitalization of £667.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 341.55 and a quick ratio of 131.52.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -402.30%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

