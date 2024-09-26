Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Drops By 60.5%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.04% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 15,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,188. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

