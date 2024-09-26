Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 7,295 shares trading hands.

Telkonet Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Telkonet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.