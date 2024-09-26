Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.66

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as low as $3.28. Forward Industries shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 11,420 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forward Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Forward Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

