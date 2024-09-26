Short Interest in Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE) Drops By 61.2%

Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the August 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Junee Price Performance
Shares of JUNE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69. Junee has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.81.
Junee Company Profile
