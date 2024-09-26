Short Interest in Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE) Drops By 61.2%

Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the August 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Junee Price Performance

Shares of JUNE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69. Junee has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

Junee Company Profile

Junee Limited, through its subsidiary, OPS Interior Design Consultant Limited, provides interior design, fit-out, and maintenance services to residential and commercial clients in the interior design market in Hong Kong. Its interior design services comprise preliminary consulting services, conceptualizing clients design ideas with layout plans, and producing detailed design drawings; and fit-out work includes various activities making an interior space suitable for residential or commercial purposes.

