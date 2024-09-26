WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QMID traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $28.07.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (QMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QMID was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.