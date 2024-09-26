Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,900 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the August 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Momentus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 942,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. Momentus has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Momentus worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

