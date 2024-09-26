Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 55,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Zepp Health Stock Up 5.4 %

ZEPP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 19,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

