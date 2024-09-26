Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2,151.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $269,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RFI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

