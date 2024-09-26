Short Interest in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Declines By 62.9%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Theriva Biologics Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of Theriva Biologics stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 1,787,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,034. The company has a market cap of $82,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Theriva Biologics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $17.11.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

