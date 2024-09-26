B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RILYL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 3,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,865. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.08%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

