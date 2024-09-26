Mortice (LON:MORT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.
Mortice Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58.
About Mortice
Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.
