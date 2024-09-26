Short Interest in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Drops By 61.9%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

Shares of LNZAW remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. LanzaTech Global has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.