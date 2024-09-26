The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The9 Trading Up 2.3 %

NCTY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 40,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The9 has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.00.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

