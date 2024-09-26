The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
The9 Trading Up 2.3 %
NCTY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 40,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The9 has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.00.
The9 Company Profile
