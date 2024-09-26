Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Down 66.5% in September

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of KBDC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $16.62.
Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on KBDC. Bank of America began coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.
In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
