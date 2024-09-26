Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Down 66.5% in September

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

Shares of KBDC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBDC. Bank of America began coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson BDC

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

