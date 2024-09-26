Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

RENE stock remained flat at $11.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,617. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENE. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 34.3% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 165,931 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 128,947 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 473,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

