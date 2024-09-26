ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 61.6% in September

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the August 31st total of 248,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ShiftPixy Trading Down 6.4 %

PIXY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 125,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

ShiftPixy’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 11th.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.